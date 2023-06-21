Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Set 6-Month Guideline for Introducing Future Partners to Their Kids

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have agree to take it slow when it comes to introducing future partners to their kids.

The estranged couple have set a few rules pertaining to their two kids — daughter Cairo, 5, and son Cree, 11 — as they finalize their divorce in new document.

“Absent agreement to the contrary, each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months,” the documents read.

“Each party is further restrained from permitting his or her new romantic partner from spending overnights when the minor children are with that custodial parent during the first six months of the exclusive relationship,” the file continues.

“The parties agree that the restraints set forth in this paragraph are in the best interest of the children.”

The pair also agreed to uphold their previous agreement — which was proposed by Tia in an October court filing — to share legal and physical custody of their children.

We’re really glad to see this divorce isn’t messy.