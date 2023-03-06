Thoughts? Candiace Dillard Blasts 'White-Looking Ass' Gizelle Bryant During Part 3 of 'RHOP' Reunion [Video]

Candiace Dillard and Gizelle Bryant ended the ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion no better than where they started.

During the final segment of the three-part reunion, the husbands joined the ladies and Chris Bassett wasted no time letting Gizelle know how he really feels about her accusations.

Piggy-backing off of her husband’s comments, Candiace turned to Gizelle and blasted her ‘white-looking ass’ for using her ‘proximity to whiteness’ to accuse Chris of sexual assault.

“This is unbelievable. It’s disgusting. You’re a garbage individual. You have no soul. That fact that you will sit up here and act as if you are the victim. You are the reason that women cannot come forward with s**ual assault and s**ual misconduct allegations.”

“Because you sit up here with your privileged white looking a** and you think you can say whatever the f*** you want to say and no one is going to bat an eyelash.”

Candiace continued:

“Your proximity to whiteness helps you to be able to sit up here and tell these lies.”

In that moment, Wendy Osefo chimed-in and offered Candiace a chance to reconsider diminishing Gizelle’s blackness on the heels of the group’s previous conversation about colorism.

Watch the entire interaction below. Thoughts?