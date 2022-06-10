They're Married! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Share First Images from Their Wedding Day [Photos]

If there’s one thing Britney Spears knows how to do, it’s sparkle.

via: People

The longtime couple wed in front of 60 guests — including Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton in Los Angeles.

Spears wore a gown by famed fashion house Versace and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” according to sources.

“Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress,” an insider tells PEOPLE. “She cried happy tears at some moments.”

The insider added that the “Toxic” singer kept the same hair and makeup look throughout the evening, but changed her outfit three times. During the reception, she also tore up the dance floor with Madonna.

A second source tells PEOPLE that the party wrapped by 11:30 p.m., and the newlyweds were whisked away in a white Rolls Royce with a classic “Just Married” sign on the back.

“It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning,” the source says. “She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam.”