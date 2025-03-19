‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Done At Max After 3 Seasons, Exploring New Home For Season 4

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

“Sex Lives of College Girls” has been canceled at Max.

But all is not lost for the ensemble comedy co-created and executive produced by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. I hear producing studio Warner Bros. Television has been looking for ways to keep the show going, with Netflix, where Kaling has a longstanding relationship, believed to be a long-shot new home prospect given the complexities of a potential move. A rep for WBTV declined comment.

It’s been almost two months since Season 3 of The Sex Lives Of College Girls ended its run on Max. The writing had been on the wall — possibly impacted by the departure of original cast member Reneé Rapp a few episodes in, the comedy’s third season could not match the critical and fan response as well as the viewership of the first two, with ratings believed to be at the core of Max’s cancellation decision.

Still, The Sex Lives of College Girls remains a popular title with devoted core following for Max sibling Warner Bros. Television from one of the studio’s top showrunners, Kaling. As it became clear that Max would not be ordering another season a couple of weeks ago, WBTV quietly sent out feelers, trying to find a new home for the comedy, I hear.

Relocating an existing series from one streamer to another has proven extremely difficult. Universal TV’s Girls5eva dd it from Peacock to Netflix after two seasons. Warner Bros. TV accomplished it with Dead Boy Detectives from Max to Netflix before the show had premiered. Another streaming series on a verge of cancellation has been trying to move to Netflix over the past few weeks, so far unsuccessfully.

If Netflix, where WBTV also successfully migrated two canceled broadcast series, NBC’s Manifest and Fox’s Lucifer, is interested in more Sex Lives of College Girls, the studio will then have to secure the rights to the existing three seasons of the show from Max and various international outlets. Because The Sex Lives of College Girls was part of Max’s initial wave of original series, launching when the streamer (then HBO Max) was just starting its international expansion in 2021, its international rights are entangled with various distributors in different parts of the world, making a library deal that more complicated.

On the bright side, Max has been collaborative, allowing cancelled series in the past to move along with their libraries, including the Lionsgate TV-produced Minx, which relocated to Starz. That is something Netflix, for instance, has never permitted for its canceled shows.

At Netflix, Kaling has co-created/executive produced two hit comedy series to date, Never Have I Ever as well as new breakout Running Point, which is produced by WBTV under her deal there.

Max’s remaining original comedy series include Emmy winner Hacks, returning for a fourth season, And Just Like That…, coming back for a third, along with DC’s sophomore Peacemaker. Additionally, the streamer has The Big Bang Theory spinoff awaiting official green light.

The Sex Lives of College Girls series regular cast includes Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino and Renika Williams joined by new series regular additions Gracie Lawrence and Mia Rodgers in Season 3.

