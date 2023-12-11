That's Nasty: Todd Chrisley Claims Dead Cat Dropped from Ceiling Into Prison Food

Todd Chrisley claims prison conditions are so bad that once a dead cat fell from the ceiling into inmates’ food.

via Page Six:

“It is so disgustingly filthy,” the former reality star — who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Fla. — told NewsWeek’s Brian Entin on Friday of the conditions of the facility.

“The food is literally, I’m not exaggerating this…the food is dated. It’s out of date by at a minimum a year. It’s a year past expiration,” he said.

Chrisley claimed during the interview that they’d covered up inmates’ food with plastic while they were removing black mold from the ceiling when a dead cat dropped onto the food

Detailing his diet behind bars, the “Chrisley Knows Best” star said that he only eats food that he can buy and make “from the commissary.”

“I eat tuna, I eat peanut butter. That’s where I get protein. I eat like a pasta salad that I make, pasta that I get in commissary. And then I start over again doing the same thing the next week.”

Chrisley, 54, claimed the warden has been trying to “break” him by limiting the amount of food items he can buy.

“So, before she came here you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week and she cut it down to six and then it went from six to three. She had not given a reason,” he claimed.

“When I asked her about it, she said, ‘Commissary is a privilege, not a right.’”

He added, “They are literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting…I don’t know that they’re getting, 1000 calories a day.”

Entin contacted the prison about Chrisley’s claims, but was told that “there are nutritious foods” that are “up to date and fine.”

Chrisley, who spoke with Entin over the phone, told the journalist that while the prison may have claimed he couldn’t interview Todd in person because of a “breach of security,” the real reason is that “they don’t want [Entin] in here where [he] can see what’s really going on.”

In a separate video posted to X, Chrisley shared how “devastating” it is to not be able to speak consistently to his wife Julie Chrisley, 50, who is serving out her six-and-a-half-year sentence in the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.

“She and I email four or five times a day, but they will hold my emails and hold them on her end as well as a way of punishment,” Todd claimed.

He alleged they’re being punished because one of the couple’s three children, Savannah, has been speaking out about her parents’ living conditions on her podcast.

The 25-year-old has claimed that inmates’ medical needs are often neglected and that temperatures will sometimes reach the triple digits inside the cells due to a lack of air conditioning inside the facility.

After speaking out, both Savannah and Todd have claimed that he and Julie are facing “retaliation” behind bars.

In July, the father of five’s lawyer claimed that his mail was being destroyed and that he was being photographed while he slept.

Speaking to Entin last week, Todd claimed, “There was a photograph taken of me while I was sleeping and sent to my daughter, asking for $2,600 a month for my protection.”

He also claimed to Entin that he overheard the guards saying that Todd needed to be “humbled.”

Despite the conditions, Todd — who’s set to be released on Jan. 22, 2033 — shared a message of hope for his remaining time.

“God has a greater purpose. I know he’s got a greater plan, and I’m not going to let the federal government break my faith.”

Kudos to him for speaking out — not many prisoners have the ability (or privilege) to do so.