Teyonah Parris and Husband James Welcomes First Baby, Shares Video Of Home Birth [Photo + Video]

Teyonah Parris and her husband, James, are parents!

via: BET

The couple shared a video of the home birth on Monday on Teyonah’s Instagram page.

She captioned the post, “What a friggin whirlwind. I have so much to say, butI’mm too sleep deprived and delirious to really articulate it all how I want to, but what I will say is- God bless all yall parents out there. Never in my life could I have imagined all that parenthood requires. It truly takes a village and my God I’mm so grateful for the one we have. From coming by and holding the baby, calls to encourage us, sending thoughtful and helpful gifts and parenting hacks, to simply just being on the phone to listen to me cry at 3 in the morning. Thaaaank you a million times over!!!”

The “WandaVision” actress thanked her midwife and mentioned that the birth was originally slated for the hospital. Writing in part, “We started our pregnancy journey intending a hospital birth, but that shifted late in the game for us and I’mm so glad it did! Everything truly happens for a reason and being at home was an incredible experience and opportunity for our whole family”

She also thanked her doula, photographer, mom, and Instagram followers.

The duo announced the news in September while holding up a ClearBlue pregnancy test that showed the positive results.

“We’ree pregnant!! Whooooo chiiile!! I’mm so excited to share that we have a baby on the way. There have been so many feelings since we’vee learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality. My husband, James, and I have felt a mix of shock, lots of nerves, but most of all so much excitement! Seeing the word PREGNANT was such an amazing feeling! We are so blessed and so grateful”

The couple also shared images of their nuptials in April 2022.

Congratulations to the happy couple!