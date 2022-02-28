Teyana Taylor Responds to Viral TikTok Video That Alleges She Abused Drugs, Iman Shumpert Cheated on Her

Teyana Taylor wants you to know that a viral TikTok video alleging she’s a drug user dealing with Iman Shumpert’s fidelity issues isn’t not true.

via Complex:

TikTok user @klatschhh depicted an unnamed singer “with two daughters” who watches her husband on Dancing with the Stars—which notably featured Taylor’s husband Iman Shumpert last year.

The account takes “unconfirmed stories & parodies” from those who want to submit them, and doesn’t name names of those in the rumored situations. But from what fans have gathered, the allegations are likely being made against Taylor. The video claims a “singer” learned her husband cheated on her, before she was discovered on a bathroom floor after having “too much candy.” The “singer” in said video then shares an Instagram post on Nov. 28 to update fans on her health, which Taylor did herself on that date after a hospital visit.

“The person who sent in this CAP ass TikTok story is a fool, the person who ‘re-enacted’ this CAP ass story is a fool (she better have her court coin ready) but the people who believed the CAP ass story are the biggest fools smh,” Teyana wrote in a since-deleted post responding to the accusations. “Y’all allow a YT girl to pull some shit like this during Black History Month???”

Taylor continued by detailing each accusation and shutting them down one by one, starting with the claims that someone was fired from her team. She also outright squashed the rumors of drug use, overdosing, and claims that her husband would’ve led her to an overdose.

“NOBODY AND I MEAN ABSOLUTELY NOBODY CAN MAKE PETUNIA OVERDOSE ON A DAMN THING,” she said. “I’d kill @imanshumpert fine ass, put him in a nice suit and bury him my damn self before I EVER let him or ANYBODY to push me to do drugs or take myself out.” Calling the TikTok user a clout chaser, Taylor insisted people need to stop “preying on Black positive families that are thriving” and should instead be “praying for world peace.” “Ppl are dying, police are still killing our brothers, our brothers are still killing our brothers, Black women are still the most disrespected & unprotected women in the world,” she wrote. “Kids are still [getting] trafficked. We got bigger fucking fish to fry here y’all. Get focused damn smh. Now carry on. Nothing to see here.”

See the TikTok that has Teyana hot below.