Texas A&M Student Critically Injured at Astroworld Has Died; Total Number of Fatalities Now at 9

A Texas A&M student who was critically injured at Astroworld has died.

Bharti Shahani died at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, her family said at a news conference.

Eight others who attended Travis Scott’s concert Friday night at NRG Park have also died while hundreds of other attendees were injured.

A criminal investigation into the deaths at Astroworld is underway.

Family members told Houston TV station KTRK that Shahani was studying electronics systems engineering at Texas A&M University and had been set to graduate next spring. Her cousin, Mohit Bellani, attended the festival with Shahani and said they were separated once the crowd began to surge forward.

“Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos. It was like a sinkhole. People were falling on top of each other,” Bellani told KTRK. Shahani was taken to the hospital where she was placed on a ventilator, family members said.