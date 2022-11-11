Texas Judge Strikes Down Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan [Photos]

President Joe Biden announced that American college graduates could receive student loan forgiveness assistance in as soon as “two weeks.” Yesterday (Nov. 10), a Texas federal judge blocked the request and even called it illegal.

via: NPR

The federal government quickly appealed the decision, which came just weeks before student loan payments are set to resume in January. The program was already on hold while a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.

In Thursday’s ruling, Judge Mark T. Pittman, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, wrote that the program was a “complete usurpation” of congressional authority by the executive branch.

Pittman rejected the Biden administration’s arguments that, in a law known as the HEROES Act, Congress had already given the president the power to erase student loan debts in a time of national emergency and that the COVID-19 pandemic is just such an emergency.

“In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone,” Pittman wrote. “Instead, we are ruled by a Constitution that provides for three distinct and independent branches of government.”

“We strongly disagree with the District Court’s ruling on our student debt relief program,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said. “The President and this Administration are determined to help working and middle-class Americans get back on their feet, while our opponents – backed by extreme Republican special interests – sued to block millions of Americans from getting much-needed relief.”

BREAKING: Federal judge rules Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt is unconstitutional and must be vacated – Reuters — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) November 11, 2022

All ya happy that the canceling #studentloanforgiveness are weird asf. Ya mad at people getting an opportunity for some financial relief like it wasn’t you’re generation who instilled the whole “go to college if you want a good life” bs — José (@_JDPR) November 11, 2022

Biden knew he couldn’t “forgive”your student loan debt….. He lied for votes knowing it would get thrown out in court! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) November 11, 2022

Biden should extend the payment pause until the end of his term. He should also set the APR at 0%. Let private loans refinance into loan that will qualify. Basically extend what has been done already. #studentloanforgiveness #studentdebtrelief — Yes. It has two k’s. (@erikka2ks08) November 11, 2022

Can we come together and sue the judges/people suing president Biden for student loan forgiveness??? — 7:32 ? (@kgold_) November 11, 2022

I love how it’s fine to spend billions and trillions of dollars on banks and bombs, but god forbid we help students drowning in debt. What a scandal that is. #studentloanforgiveness — Jess (@jess_aragazza) November 11, 2022

Big billion dollar corporate bail out: Good Student loan debt relief for broke college kids/grads: bad Women’s right to abortion in the womb: bad Buy machine guns that unalive kids once out of womb: good America in a nutshell. #studentloanforgiveness — ? (@ThatNecaElectro) November 11, 2022

“Christians” having an issue with people receiving debt forgiveness is peak irony. That’s the foundation of your entire religion. #studentloanforgiveness — Mohamed Amribet (@Amribet19) November 11, 2022

How miserable of a person do you have to be to take a victory lap on social media because millions of people no longer have access to what could have been a life changing debt relief policy. #studentloanforgiveness — Overeacting Cy (@overeactingCY) November 11, 2022

i’ve just decided to forgive myself & not pay a single dime of my student loans ?? #studentloanforgiveness — kari (@karionwaywrdson) November 11, 2022