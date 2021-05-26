Terry McMillan Deactivates Her Twitter After Getting Dragged for Questioning Celebrities Who Decide Come Out

Terry McMillan deactivated her Twitter account over the weekend after tweeting a ridiculous post questioning why celebrities decide to come out and live their authentic lives.

You would think she’d know better by now…but…we digress.

The author wrote: “I don’t understand why celebrities have to announce their sexuality. Just be who you are.”

As you can imagine, Twitter swiftly began to drag Terry for her comments and reminded her of her own life.

And really, had more celebrities "announced" their sexuality sooner — maybe you wouldn't have ended up here, sis. But that's none of my business. pic.twitter.com/pJec6BI2fJ — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) May 20, 2021

Sis didn’t you go on Oprah and act a fool about your bisexual husband lol https://t.co/4ExIFgwl8i — corndalisa ricecake (@kacj83) May 20, 2021

Shouldn't you have asked your ex husband that. https://t.co/Zgu0tUOk9X — Tiffany (@LarelleTIff) May 24, 2021

After spending a few days away from Twitter hoping to not get flamed, Miss Terry re-activated her account.