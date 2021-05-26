  1. Home
Terry McMillan Deactivates Her Twitter After Getting Dragged for Questioning Celebrities Who Decide Come Out

May 26, 2021 4:35 PM PST

Terry McMillan deactivated her Twitter account over the weekend after tweeting a ridiculous post questioning why celebrities decide to come out and live their authentic lives.

You would think she’d know better by now…but…we digress.

The author wrote: “I don’t understand why celebrities have to announce their sexuality. Just be who you are.”

As you can imagine, Twitter swiftly began to drag Terry for her comments and reminded her of her own life.

After spending a few days away from Twitter hoping to not get flamed, Miss Terry re-activated her account.

