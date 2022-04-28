Terry Crews Apologizes After Backlash For Controversial ‘Black Lives Matter’ Tweets [Photos + Video]

Terry Crews joined The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Wednesday and apologized for the controversial tweets he posted in the summer of 2020, which some saw as disparaging to the Black Lives Matter movement as nationwide protests raged following the murder of George Floyd.

Back in 2020, Terry Crews fired off some tweets and faced extremed backlash as he tweeted, “defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

In another tweet he says, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter”

Fans and social media called for the cancellation of the comedian- but it looks like he is now apologetic. While on the Trevor Noah “The Daily Show” he explains, “I’m going to let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets, and was hurt deeply.”

“As an example, as an African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forgive the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd. And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended, because it hurt.”

Terry is such a disappointment man. lmao. — Steph (is writing) (@StephanieYeboah) June 30, 2020

Terry Crews must be auditioning for a new position at Fox News. — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) June 30, 2020

Black people: We’re starving! Terry Crews: But what about those who have more than enough food? We must ensure their bellies remain full! Say what you will about @terrycrews but you have to admire his dedication to centering whiteness. Ok… Maybe you don’t HAVE TO. https://t.co/5goyvuDreH — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 30, 2020

Somebody take Terry Crews' phone. pic.twitter.com/BCrZYLnaqe — LaToya Morgan (@MorganicInk) June 30, 2020

this is the only acceptable thing to do to Terry Crews' phone pic.twitter.com/0saXxWmMP3 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 30, 2020

It’s like Terry Crews is becoming his character in white chicks pic.twitter.com/j8YJZnqjjY — ?????? ?? (@kaarrimmaa) June 30, 2020

This is unintellectual and irresponsible. You are developing into an enemy of the people. Ignorance will be your downfall. — Amanda Seales ???? ??? (@amandaseales) June 30, 2020

The ultimate twist. Terry Crews was the Karen all along in White Chicks. #blacklivesbetter #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/QKTkLARtle — Equally Divided (@DividedEqually) June 30, 2020