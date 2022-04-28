  1. Home
Terry Crews Apologizes After Backlash For Controversial ‘Black Lives Matter’ Tweets [Photos + Video]

April 28, 2022 2:38 PM PST

Terry Crews joined The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Wednesday and apologized for the controversial tweets he posted in the summer of 2020, which some saw as disparaging to the Black Lives Matter movement as nationwide protests raged following the murder of George Floyd.

via: Hot97

Back in 2020, Terry Crews fired off some tweets and faced extremed backlash as he tweeted, “defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

In another tweet he says, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter”

Fans and social media called for the cancellation of the comedian- but it looks like he is now apologetic. While on the Trevor Noah “The Daily Show” he explains, “I’m going to let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets, and was hurt deeply.”

“As an example, as an African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forgive the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd. And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended, because it hurt.”

Watch below.

Here’s a reminder of what some Twitter users had to say:

Tags:Terry Crews