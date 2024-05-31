Terri Irwin Is Not Dating, Says Late Husband Steve Was Her ‘Happily Ever After’ | lovebscott.com

Though it’s been nearly 18 years since Steve Irwin’s death, his widow, Terri Irwin, has no interest in dating.

Speaking to Us Weekly ahead of the annual Steve Irwin Gala earlier this month, the American-Australian conservationist, 59, said she has no plans on dating anyone.

“I totally got my happily ever after,” Terri, 59, told the publication in an article published on Thursday, May 30.

“And while there are a lot of wonderful men in the world, can you see another Steve Irwin? I just can’t. I’d be like, ‘I love that you’re a librarian and the Dewey Decimal System is cool, but I got to go jump a crocodile and do that.’ Forget that,” she said.

Steve, fondly nicknamed “The Crocodile Hunter” after his and Terri’s 1990s’ educational television series of the same title, died in September 2006 at 44. He died after he was pierced in the chest by a short-tail stingray barb while filming in the Great Barrier Reef.

Terri and Steve share two children together — daughter Bindi Irwin, 25, and son Robert Irwin, 20.

Terri admitted that although she has no interest in dating, that it doesn’t mean she wouldn’t help others find their someone special.

“I do like the show,” she said, referring to The Golden Bachelor. However, she made it clear that she’d prefer to join as a producer rather than a contestant.

Reflecting on her own relationship with Steve, Terri remained adamant that no one could compare to their bond and that she’s learned to accept it.

“I had the best marriage in the whole world for 14 years, and I’m very comfortable with the person I see in the mirror,” she said. “So I’m okay to be on my own now. And I’m lonely for Steve, but I’m not a lonely person, so I’m very lucky.”

Terri added that if Steve were here today, he would be “very proud” of the work she and their children have done in his honor, saying it had been a “big dream” of his to keep conservation efforts going.

“He would actually go [and] stare [into the fire],” she said. “And [one day] he came in and he goes, ‘We have to have children. Who are we going to leave this all to? We have to have children.’ And I go, ‘Just because you have kids, doesn’t mean they’re going to be interested in what you’re doing.’ And he goes, ‘No, we’re having children and they’re going to love wildlife and conservation.’”

In November, the family remembered Steve with Instagram tributes for Steve Irwin Day.

“To the world, he will be remembered as the greatest Wildlife Warrior. To our family, he will be remembered as our world,” Bindi wrote.

Robert spoke of his father’s “passion and enthusiasm.”

via: People