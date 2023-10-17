Terrell Owens Hit by Car After Pickup Basketball Game Altercation

Terrell Owens was hit by a car on Monday night.

via: NY Post

Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens was hit by a car following an altercation with an unnamed male during a pickup basketball game in the Calabasas, Calif. area on Monday, police told TMZ.

Owens, 49, did not require medical attention, according to police, which said the man got into a car and drove it into Owens’ knee.

Police took a report for assault with a deadly weapon and the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning, according to TMZ, and Owens had not yet publicly addressed the incident.

The All-Pro wideout was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Owens has caught 1,078 career passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns during 15 seasons in the NFL with the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Bills and Bengals.

He ranks third on the NFL’s all-time list in receiving yards and touchdowns, as well as eighth in catches.