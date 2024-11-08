Teresa Giudice Calls Tiffany Pollard ‘Disgusting’ for Accusing Luis Ruelas of Cheating In Nasty Fight [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 12 mins ago

Things are heating up on House of Villains: “He’s guilty, bitch! He’s been f–king around!” exclaimed New York, as she accuses Teresa’s husband of cheating “on your ass since you been in here.”

Don’t count on Tiffany “New York” Pollard and Teresa Giudice to be buddy-buddy anytime soon.

On Thursday’s all new House of Villains, the pair went head-to-head after Victoria Larson told Pollard that Giudice was planning to put Pollard up on the Hit List.

“I know she can’t wait to put me up,” Pollard was seen telling Larson after learning that Giudice wanted Pollard eliminated.

When asked by a producer why she told Pollard about Giudice’s intentions, Larson says she panicked and wanted to tell her before “New York’s psychic vision” came through, referencing the prediction the Flavor of Love alum made earlier in the series in which she said she’d be “leaving in three days.”

Angered by Larson’s confession, Pollard confronted Giudice — and things got ugly quick after the reality TV vet took shots at Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas.

“You know what? F–k you Teresa, you bitch,” Pollard said in a clip from the E! reality series shared online. “Seriously, you coming for me? You coming for New York? I’m not even up and you’re talking about you coming for me? You want me gone for real?”

“I never said…” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star began, before getting cut off by Pollard.

“You know why Luis really sent those roses?” Pollard asked Giudice of the bouquet that arrived at the house four days prior. “Because he’s guilty, bitch! He’s been f–king around and each one of those roses represent how many times he cheated on your ass since you been in here.”

“You’re disgusting!” Giudice snapped back. “What did you get? Did you get any flowers? You jealous? You jealous? Jealous, bitch? She’s so jealous. It’s so funny!”

The pair were pulled apart, as New York screamed, “F–k you! Kiss my ass!”

In a confessional, Guidice said she “could give two s–ts about New York,” adding, “I have an amazing husband at home waiting for me and supporting me. I guess her fiancé doesn’t feel the same way about her.”

The nasty back-and-forth comes after, in a previous episode, Pollard helped put Giudice against fellow Housewife Larsa Pippen in the election challenge. Pippen ended up winning with a 6-1 vote, and Pollard admitted she voted against Giudice because she wanted the Bravo star to go home so she could have her own room.

“I never gave you my loyalty,” Pollard said to Giudice in the Oct. 31 episode, likely sparking a war between the two in the house.

While Pollard made some pretty bold allegations about Giudice’s marriage, a source close to the RHONJ star told PEOPLE that Pollard was “just trying to get under Teresa’s skin to gain an advantage in the competition. Louie never cheated and she knew that, she actually apologized to Louie at the premiere party.”

“Louie actually sent Teresa 333 roses, which is symbolic for her because she correlates those numbers to her late mother,” the insider added. “Louie knew that amount of roses would move her and it did and he wanted to comfort her because she was away and was homesick.”

Pollard previously told the outlet that it felt “amazing” to pop off on Giudice. “If I’m going to go against any other community, it’s going to be Jersey,” Pollard said. “I mean, New York meets New Jersey. Jersey, meet New York.”

The I Love New York star said despite the war of wards, Giudice was a “good sport” about it.

“She’s a veteran,” Pollard added. “She’s been in the business a very long time. And it was fun clashing with her.”

House of Villains airs Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

