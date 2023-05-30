Teresa Giudice Accuses Melissa & Joe Gorga of Sending Her to Jail During 'RHONJ' Reunion

Did Melissa Gorga send sister-in-law Teresa Giudice to jail?

Terese sure thinks so.

via JJ:

On Tuesday night (May 30), Bravo released part one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion, and the two sisters-in-law went to war over their decades-long family feud.

Towards the end of the episode, Teresa accused Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga – who is Teresa‘s brother – of being the ones that called the Feds on her and ex-husband Joe Giudice resulting in them being sent to prison.

Back in 2014, Teresa and Joe Giudice pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud, following a deal struck with federal prosecutors. She got a 15 month federal prison sentencing, while Joe Giudice got 41 months. Teresa was released from prison 2015 and returned home to her kids. Joe Giudice completed his prison sentence in 2019 and then was deported back to Italy. They divorced shortly after his deportation.

For years, Teresa has accused former co-star/friend Caroline Manzo of being the person that called the Feds on them. She also once accused former co-star Jacqueline Laurita of putting her in jail.

After rekindling her friendship with Jacqueline, Teresa claimed during the reunion that Jacqueline told her that Melissa was the one who put her in jail.

“Jacqueline told me so much s–t that you and my brother were doing,” Teresastarted. “Joe [Giudice]‘s ex-partner, he didn’t go to jail because he outed me. They were hanging out with him and they were speaking with him.”

Melissa denied ever talking to Joe Giudice‘s former business associate, saying, “I didn’t even know Joe Giudice’s ex-partner. This is like [when you said] Caroline Manzo put you in jail.”

Teresa hit back saying that she now doesn’t believe Caroline was the one that put her in jail.

“I take that back,” Teresa said. “I think you did.”

Part one of the reunion ended there and fans will have to wait until next week to see how Melissa responded to Teresa‘s allegations.

During the season finale, fans finally learned the real reason why Melissa and Joe Gorga didn’t attend Teresa‘s wedding to Louie Ruelas.

Those are some pretty serious allegations. Part two of the RHONJ reunion airs Tuesday, June 6 at 8pm ET on Bravo.