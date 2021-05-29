Tennessee Hat Shop Under Fire for Posting Star of David 'Not Vaccinated' Patch [Photo]

A Nashville, Tennessee hat shop is facing backlash for selling “Not Vaccinated” stick-on patches that resemble the yellow Star of David.

via: USA Today

HatWRKS, run by hatmaker Gigi Gaskins, posted a photo of a woman wearing a bright yellow star sticker with the words: “Not Vaccinated.”

Social media users responded with the hashtag #HateWorks, calling the patch anti-Semitic and “disgusting.” The original Instagram post had thousands of comments before being taken down.

The Star of David has six points and is formed of two, often interlaced, equilateral triangles. Approximately 6 million Jewish people were killed in the Holocaust, when Nazis forced Jews to identify themselves by wearing a yellow six-pointed star.

The business responded with an Instagram statement defending the move:

“People are so outraged by my post? But are you outraged with the tyranny the world is experiencing? If you don’t understand what is happening, that is on you not me. I pay much more respect to history by standing up with the fallen than offering silence and compliance.”

Privilege is showing out.