If you’re a fan of “Survivor,” chances are you already know Teeny Chirichillo. Chirichillo recently opened up about his gender journey, coming out as a transgender man. During filming, Chirichillo was often labeled nonbinary — a term he initially accepted, even though he felt unsure deep down.

Post-show introspection led him to embrace his true identity as a trans man. He reflected on past experiences — like penning fanfiction from male perspectives and following trans content creators — that, in hindsight, were breadcrumbs on his path to self-realization.

Chirichillo also got real about the challenges of being a visibly gender-nonconforming public figure and the societal pressures that come with it. He expressed both relief and apprehension about living authentically. Here’s a look at his journey to self-discovery.

Teeny Chirichillo has become confident in his skin.

In an essay for Cosmopolitan, Chirichillo opened up about how the show became a catalyst for his self-discovery. Chirichillo explained that while he previously identified as non-binary, he identifies as a transman. “My noncommitment to a label like non-binary and my lack of attachment to the policing of my own pronouns is because until right now, I had been a closeted trans guy,” she wrote.

Since his time on “Survivor,” Chirichillo has undergone top surgery, a decision he describes as significantly improving his well-being. He expressed appreciation for the connections he made with queer and trans viewers and emphasized the importance of representation.

“As my life moves further away from the niche celebrity of ‘Survivor,’ I’m grappling with the fact that I was given a gift the day the promo aired,” Chirichillo explained. “Though at the time it felt like an extreme pressure to be this genderfluid representative, what it really did was open the door for everyone in my life to know I’m not cisgender without my having to initiate these conversations.”

Teeny Chirichillo has been open about his struggles with gender identity.

Prior to coming out as a transman, Chirichillo identified as nonbinary. In January, Chirichillo spoke to Them about his experience as the first nonbinary contestant on “Survivor,” and he admitted that his time on the show was challenging.

“While I was playing the game, a promo came out for the season [that featured me] and there’s no other way to put it than the internet clocked my tea and immediately started having fights with each other in Reddit threads about what my pronouns were,” he said. “So I’m on the plane ride home from playing ‘Survivor,’ and I’m seeing all of this intense discourse about me being the first openly nonbinary contestant on ‘Survivor.”

Chirichillo is not the only LGBTQIA+ contestant in “Survivor” history. Other notable players include Todd Herzog, the charming flight attendant who snatched the crown in “Survivor: China,” and Brice Izyah, whose charisma and iconic purple pants lit up “Survivor: Cagayan.” The inclusion of these LGBTQIA+ contestants has spiced up the gameplay and provided much-needed representation.

Chirichillo has no regrets and felt a strong connection with queer and trans viewers who saw themselves represented. He is now living as a transman and seems to be happier than ever.

