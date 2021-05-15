Tee Grizzley Encourages Rappers to Invest in Life Insurance [Video]

Tee Grizzley has a message for all rappers.

He recently went on Instagram to encourage all rappers to get life insurance as a form of protection for their families and assets in the case of an accident.

via: The Source

“So look, right. As rappers, as successful Black men from the trenches, bro. We the number one target and we the least prepared, you feel me? So, I feel like everybody should have life insurance. I need everybody to go get life insurance if you ain’t got it. If you got kids, I need you to get a will set up, bro, for your kids, bro,” he stated.

While Tee Grizzley said “God forbid anything happens,” the rapper continued to educate his peers on leaving behind something for their loved ones. “You know what I’m saying? We the number one target and the least prepared. I need us to get on top of this sh*t. We need to get life insurance. We need to get our wills right, so the next generation don’t have to go as hard as we did and have to go through everything we did, you feel me.”

This important message follows the release of Grizzley’s new album Built for Whatever which featured appearances from Big Sean, Lil Durk, Young Dolph, G Herbo, the late King Von, and more.

Also everyone one should have their house in order and have life insurance.