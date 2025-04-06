Teddi Mellencamp Reacts to ‘Heart Breaking’ Comments Saying Her Cancer Is Terminal [Photos]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 16 minutes ago

As the ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality marks a significant milestone in her fight against cancer, her estranged spouse also shares an update on the status of their relationship amid this challenging period.

Teddi Mellencamp is looking for positive vibes only right now.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to Instagram to share her thoughts on an Instagram comment mentioning the likelihood of her survival as she battles stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement

“This is so heartbreaking,” the social media user wrote. “Typically, stage four cancer is terminal especially with metastasis. Praying that Teddi heals and is an outlier.”

Teddi re-shared a screenshot of the comment to her Instagram Stories on April 3, detailing why words like that make her emotional.

“These kind of comments make me really sad,” Teddi said.

Advertisement

“I know people are trying to help but heart breaking for me to read,” she added. “Of course I know the chances but I truly believe with my whole heart I will beat this and watch my kids graduate.”

Teddi shares three kids with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave Slate: 12, Cruz, 10 and Dove, 5.

She then went on to make light of the situation and joked she will be around for years to “vent on the pod and have everyone get mad at me” and to “annoy my siblings by reminding everyone I am the favorite.”

Later in the day, Teddi reached a major milestone in her cancer battle.

Advertisement

The 43-year-old podcast host underwent her final radiation treatment on Thursday, April 3 and rang the monumental bell in the cancer ward.

She documented the moment in her Instagram stories with the caption: “Ringing the bell can signify a major phase of treatment — today was my last day of radiation 5 more rounds of immunotherapy to go. Love you all for the kind messages.”

In the morning leading up to her last treatment, she revealed the yellow t-shirt she chose to wear which read: “I’m a ray of f–king sunshine.”

“Today’s a pretty big day,” she said in a video. “Today’s supposed to be my final day of radiation, granted it was supposed to be last week, but then they found those pesky four more tumors.”

Advertisement

Mellencamp first revealed she was undergoing surgery for multiple brain tumors in February. Since then, doctors found four more tumors on her brain in late March.

Prior to her diagnosis, Teddi was set to divorce her estranged husband Arroyave, however it is clear that plan has been put to the side for the time being.

On an episode of The Eds podcast released on April 3, Arroyave opened up about how his wife’s brain cancer diagnosis had changed their relationship.

Advertisement

“People think that’s hard, but for me, that’s just what I do,” the 47-year-old explained. “Like it’s no matter what, I will always love Teddi and she’s been a big part of my life. And I like taking care of people, it’s just what I do. So it wasn’t even like, a question.”

He and Teddi were married for 13 years and he added his biggest priority was “getting her to a point where she felt confident.”

“I think a big part of dealing with this situation is feeling confident, feeling like you’re not alone,” he explained. “And I think her friends all stepped up, her family all stepped up. And it helped me a lot.”

Her cancer battle has been the main focus, he added.

Advertisement

“The first thing is just making sure that we take care of this first and all that other stuff,” he said of their relationship. “We’ll see what happens with time. But for right now, it’s just more of like, how do we take care of you? And how can we get you back to normal as fast as [possible]? That other stuff will figure itself out.”

via: TooFab