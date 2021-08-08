Team USA's Allyson Felix Wins Record-Setting 11th Olympic Medal [Photo + Video]

Allyson Felix had made her mark, collecting so many titles and winning so many races as the most celebrated female athlete in American track and field.

via: CNN

After helping Team USA win the women’s 400m sprint relay on Saturday.

It was Felix’s 11th Olympic medal and her seventh gold, overtaking sprint legend Carl Lewis’ haul of 10 medals. She remains one short of Finland’s Paavo Nurmi all-time track and field record of 12 medals.

The US team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu stormed away to the win, with Poland taking home the silver with a national record and Jamaica securing the bronze.

“The first was a very, very long time ago [in Athens 2004] when everything was new,” the 35-year-old Felix told reporters. “And this one everything is different but in a good way. I am so pleased it was running with these amazing women.”

Preparations for Tokyo 2020 were by no means smooth for Felix. In November 2018, she struggled with preeclampsia and had an emergency C-section at 32 weeks to deliver her daughter Camryn.

