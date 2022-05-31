Teacher Did Not Leave Door Open During Uvalde Elementary School Shooting, Texas DPS Now Says

The Texas Department of Public Safety are walking back initial claims that a teacher propped a door open Robb Elementary School which later allowed the gunman to enter the school.

The TDPS now says the teacher actually closed the door.

via People:

The Texas Department of Public Safety has now determined the unnamed Uvalde teacher had initially propped open the door with a rock, but removed it and closed the door after realizing a gunman was on campus, Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas DPS, said via the Associated Press.

“We did verify she closed the door. The door did not lock. We know that much and now investigators are looking into why it did not lock,” Considine told the outlet.

“She came back out while on her phone, she heard someone yell, ‘He has a gun!’, she saw him jump the fence and that he had a gun, so she ran back inside,” Considine added.

Steven McCraw, director of the Texas DPS, had originally said Friday that the gunman entered the school through a backdoor that had been propped open minutes before the massacre, per The Texas Tribune.

However, after reviewing additional video footage, investigators confirmed the teacher did in fact shut the door, per AP.

“She saw the wreck,” Don Flanary, an attorney representing the unnamed teacher, told San Antonio Express-News of the initial car accident outside the school involving the shooter.

“She ran back inside to get her phone to report the accident. She came back out while on the phone with 911. The men at the funeral home yelled, ‘He has a gun!’ She saw him jump the fence, and he had a gun, so she ran back inside,” Flanary continued.

“She kicked the rock away when she went back in,” he added. “She remembers pulling the door closed while telling 911 that he was shooting. She thought the door would lock because that door is always supposed to be locked.”

All the police have done in this situation is lie and misrepresent what actually happened to make themselves look better. It’s disrespectful to the families who lost loved ones due, in part, to their incompetence.