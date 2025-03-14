TDE Rapper Jay Rock Detained by LAPD After Allegedly Fleeing Traffic Stop

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Jay Rock was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday evening (March 13).

While details remain scarce, NBC 7 reports that the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) artist, born Johnny Reed McKinzie, allegedly attempted to flee his vehicle after being pulled over by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) around 6 p.m. PST.

While authorities have yet to disclose why the 39-year-old was stopped in the first place, reports indicate that a firearm was discovered in the vehicle.

This isn’t the first time the Black Hippy co-founder has had a brush with the law. Back in 2009, he was arrested in connection to a shooting in his Watts neighborhood, though he was later cleared as a suspect. The incident, which saw him detained due to outstanding warrants, gained attention after footage surfaced of onlookers protesting his arrest.

The “King’s Dead” hitmaker has long been vocal about his stance on law enforcement, using his music to shed light on police brutality. In 2020, he teamed up with fellow Los Angeles artist Anderson .Paak for the protest anthem “Lockdown,” a track that pointedly criticized systemic racism and the killing of George Floyd.

Despite his past run-ins with law enforcement, Jay Rock has spent the last decade focusing on his music career, with critically acclaimed projects like “90059” and “Redemption.” In a 2018 Billboard interview, he admitted that breaking away from street life wasn’t easy.

“The hood was always bringing me back and I was doing bullsht,” he confessed. “I just fell in love with the music, man. The music just took control. It really saved my life. I’m here now.”

As of now, details regarding Jay Rock’s detainment remain scarce, and his camp has yet to issue a public statement.

