Taylor Swift Thanks 'Guiding Light' Beyoncé for Attending Eras Tour Concert Film: 'An Actual Fairytale'

Taylor Swift is paying tribute to Beyoncé!

via: Rolling Stone

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour‘s film premiere Wednesday — and Swift could not contain her excitement on social media.

Shortly after the debut of her film at The Grove’s AMC Theaters in Los Angeles, Swift shared an Instagram video of herself posing for photos alongside the Renaissance icon. Earlier in the night, the two superstars posed for photos on the red carpet.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Swift captioned the post, where Beyoncé could be seen smiling and tossing popcorn next to her. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility.”

“She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale,” Swift continued, referencing her Fearless track, “Today Was a Fairytale.”

On TikTok, Swift shared the same video and mentioned Beyoncé’s song “Break My Soul” as “Halo” played in the background. “My soul = broken. In the best way possible,” Swift wrote. “Honestly can’t even remember my own name.”

Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure also shared an image of the two stars on the red carpet on Instagram, captioning the image, “Beautiful night in LA.” For the event, Beyoncé wore a black bodysuit with a chrome bustier and sunglasses, while Swift rocked a 1989-themed light blue dress.

Beyoncé and Swift — whose respective Renaissance and Eras Tour have dominated 2023 — have been friendly over the years. Most recently, Beyoncé sent Swift a bouquet of flowers after she took home the Grammy for Album of the Year for Folklore in 2021.

“Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace and greatness @beyonce and suddenly it’s the best Friday EVER,” Swift wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of a handwritten note from Queen Bey.

The duo was also photographed backstage at the Grammys in 2016, and the previous year at Swift’s birthday party.

Beyoncé is also gearing up for a tour film release of her own. Earlier this month, the singer unveiled the official trailer for the documentary concert film, scheduled to arrive in theaters in December. “When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyoncé says in the clip, which spans two minutes. “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh, create the new — that’s what the Renaissance is about.”

Wednesday’s The Eras Tour film premiere featured dozens of celebrities, including the likes of Adam Sandler, Julia Garner, Hayley Kiyoko, Karamo Brown, and Simu Liu, among others.