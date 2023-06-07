Taylor Swift Split Not Due to Matty Healy Racist Podcast Controversy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy had been linked since early May and were spotted in public together several times.

via: Elle

Many of Taylor Swift’s fans had real concerns over Swift dating Matty Healy during their brief relationship due to The 1975 singer’s controversial remarks about Ice Spice, women, and more. But his public scandals did not cause the pair’s breakup or really affect Swift’s view of Healy all that much, a source tells People.

“He likes to provoke a response out of people,” the source said. “She’s a grown woman more than capable of forming her own opinions about people. No one forces her into anything, especially not these days. She’s on top of the world.”

Instead, a separate source characterized their romance to People as just a fling fizzling out. That source also hinted that she and Healy could pick up their romance again eventually—or not: “They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun,” the source said. “There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course.”

The source added that work is Swift’s biggest priority at the moment, and the split was as anti-climatic as two friends turned lovers saying hey, let’s just be pals again: “Taylor is doing great—her focus right now is her tour,” the source said. “Since Matty is touring too, they won’t be able to see each other at all. They have been friends for years and decided to just go back to being friends. Nothing complicated happened. It’s just life.”

Neither Swift nor Healy have commented on the split yet, although other sources have.