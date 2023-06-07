CNN CEO Chris Licht Fired

Chris Licht, the embattled chief executive and chairman of CNN, whose brief one-year tenure at the network was stained by a series of severe missteps, will depart the company.

via: CBS News

CNN “will be conducting a wide search, internally and externally, for a new leader,” David Zaslav, Warners Bros. Discovery CEO, told CNN staff in a memo sent Wednesday.

Zaslav praised Licht, a former television producer for MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and CBS’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” saying he “has a deep love for journalism.”

“This job was never going to be easy, especially at a time of great disruption and transformation, and Chris poured his heart and soul into it,” Zaslav said in the email. “Unfortunately, things did not work out the way we had hoped — and ultimately that’s on me.”

Licht took over CNN just over a year ago, and was tasked with reshaping the network’s news coverage to be less partisan and more nuanced than it had been during Donald Trump’s presidency. But falling ratings, the abrupt closure of streaming service CNN+ and widespread internal criticism, including over a recent town hall with Trump, scuttled those plans.

