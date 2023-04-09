Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Split After Six Years of Dating

While Taylor Swift is currently on the road celebrating all of her musical eras through the Eras tour, it looks like it’s the end of one era.

via: Complex

According to the report, ET says the couple broke up a few weeks ago. “It was not dramatic,” a source said. “The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.” Swift is currently on her The Eras Tour until Aug. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Swift and the English actor started dating in 2016. A source told ET that they were “doing great” and that their “relationship is super strong.”

Earlier this year, Swift released the video for her song “Lavender Haze,” which she admitted was inspired by her romance with Alwyn and the lengths they go to quiet the outside noise.

“I happened on the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ‘50s where they would just describe being in love,” she said. “If you were in the lavender haze that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. I thought that was really beautiful.”

“I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody they’re going to weigh in on it,” Swift added. “Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

In 2018, Alwyn spoke about his relationship with Swift in British Vogue and how they keep their relationship private. “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he said. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”