Taylor Russell Spotted at Harry Styles Concert Further Fueling Relationship Rumors [Video]

The Taylor Russell and Harry Styles dating rumors may be grounded in something real after all.

via: Complex

Speculation that the two are dating went into overdrive after she was spotted at Styles’ show in Vienna over the weekend, per TMZ.

Russell’s appearance at the show comes after video showed the two hanging out int city, which you can see below.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell spotted together in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/g9e7ui4NzH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

Speculation over their potential relationship first began when the duo were spotted in London earlier this year.

Neither party has confirmed or denied their alleged relationship, but that hasn’t stopped people from talking about what would theoretically be one of Hollywood’s hottest young couples.

Me seeing Harry Styles on a date with Taylor Russell. pic.twitter.com/40maWGkcm6 — Austin (@AustinPlanet) July 9, 2023

“taylor russell and harry styles in vienna”pic.twitter.com/3rG6PLFy73 — ? (@lavertigineee) July 9, 2023

harry styles and taylor russell hanging out together like THIS IS HOW I WIN pic.twitter.com/I3WR8382k3 — emily ? ?.* ?sophie thatchers wife (@emsinthealps) July 9, 2023

While Russell was enjoying his show from the safety of a VIP tent, Styles wasn’t so lucky on stage after he was hit in the eye with a random object while performing.