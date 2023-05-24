Taylor Lautner Calls Out Comments That He ‘Aged Like A Raisin,’ ‘Old Broccoli’ [Video]

Taylor Lautner is calling out people who think he “aged like a raisin” and “looks like old broccoli.”

via Page Six:

In a candid Instagram video posted Monday, the “Twilight” star, 31, shared screenshots of a slew of negative comments he received after his recent appearance on the “Today” show.

“If this was 10 years ago, five years ago, maybe even two, three years ago, that really would have got under my skin,” he said in the clip, which was simply captioned, “Spread love. #mentalhealthawarenessmonth.”

Lautner went on, “It would have caused me to want to just go in a hole and not go outside, definitely [not] do press and interviews and put myself in the position where I have to see that kind of stuff.”

The hateful comments he showed included one that read, “Brooo where is his hair line running off to???” while another troll wrote, “Damn he looks like s—t.”

The actor said the rude remarks “brought up old feelings and memories” that had caused him to avoid reading comments about himself in the past.

“You find value where you put it,” he explained.

“And if you put your value in what other people think of you, that’s how you’re going to feel. But if you put your value in you knowing who you are, what’s important to you, what you love, that kind of stuff won’t get to you.”

Lautner noted that he “wouldn’t be on here posting this video” if it did not bother him at all.

However, he shared that he is at a place in his life where “it doesn’t make me question who I am and it doesn’t take anything away from me.

“So, I think my biggest point is just think about and remember where you put your value in life, and also just be nice,” he concluded.

“It’s not that difficult. Let’s be nice to each other. Let’s spread love and positivity. It’s that simple.”

This time around, the “Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl” star got plenty of support in the comments section.

“Bachelor” alum Clayton Echard said he was “proud” of Lautner for showing “vulnerability.”

“People need to realize the weight of their words and it doesn’t help that there’s often no accountability when it comes to social media,” Echard, 30, wrote.

“People feel they can post negativity freely with no repercussions and most times, there are none for those individuals … You sharing will help others understand the power of their words and maybe next time, they’ll reconsider before they hit send.”

Meanwhile, Lautner’s wife, a registered nurse also named Taylor Lautner, wrote, “God I love you.”

The internet can be a cruel place. It’s good to know he’s found peace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)