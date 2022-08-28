Taye Diggs Gushes About Being 'Really Lucky' To Have Apryl Jones As His Girlfriend [Video]

Actor Taye Diggs and reality star Apryl Jones have been going steady for quite some time now and the actor wants the world to know that they’re in love.

via: AceShowbiz

“There are um, you know, as an adult, there are times in life where you can’t believe what you are blessed with,” the 51-year-old said in the clip shared on Instagram. “I feel really lucky to have the career I have, coming from nothing and then getting to be where I am.”

“And then, the fact that this woman is in love with me. Like, I don’t [understand], I can’t, there-that’s how I know, praise you Lord Jesus or Buddha or Universe, ’cause somehow she’s next to me,” the actor continued, as he showed his partner to the camera. “She’s with me. Oh, my lord.”

Apryl then sit next to Taye as he said, “So, for all you people out there who don’t think there’s God or no higher being or no higher force, y’all I know there is ’cause someone’s lookin’ out after me, boy!” The pair then burst into laughter before he ended recording.

Taye and Apryl were linked romantically in December 2021 after being spotted on a night out together in Los Angeles. At the time, the “Private Practice” alum was seen helping the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star out of the car while attending Jennifer Klein’s Christmas party.

The two have since been featured in a lot of TikTok videos together. As a matter of fact, Taye credited the app for getting him in touch with the VH1 personality. “I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and I just texted, or whatever it’s called, and said that she was hilarious,” he recalled. He added, “She helped me get a million followers. I love that stuff like that just kind of comes organically.”

In July, however, Taye swiftly avoided questions about whether there is a commitment in their relationship with the reality TV star during an interview. “We’re cool. We’re enjoying ourselves. We’re having a lot of fun,” he first told Fox 5 NY.

“These are crazy times, so we’re just trying to have as much fun as we can and look for opportunities to laugh at ourselves,” he continued, seemingly referring to their TikTok videos. When the interviewer pressed him on the question if there is a commitment between them, he replied, “I’m sure they are, I’m sure they are wondering that. I would too.”