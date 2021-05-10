Tarik Cohen’s Twin Brother Tyrell Found Dead at North Carolina Electrical Substation

Police discovered the body of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen’s twin brother at a North Carolina electrical substation this weekend.

via Complex:

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office identified the body as that of 25-year-old Tyrell Cohen, and say he appears to have died by electrocution while he was climbing power equipment.

The Sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry previously said a man fled the scene of a car accident around 2 a.m. Saturday, and Raleigh Police Department officers were unsuccessful in locating him. They called off the search after failing to locate the man. A family member of Cohen’s then filed a missing person report Saturday night. Curry said the sheriff’s office then responded to a call from a Duke Energy substation after an employee discovered a body.

Curry said Wake County deputies and Raleigh police are now investigating if the man who has now been identified as Cohen was the same man who fled the accident scene.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office have since told WRAL’s Aaron Thomas that Cohen “was involved in a single-car wreck on I-540 and fled on foot before investigators arrived.” Deputies do not suspect foul play in Cohen’s death.

The Chicago Bears released a statement following the news of Cohen’s death.

BREAKING?: Body found today off Lead Mine Road at a @DukeEnergy substation in Wake County. Sheriffs office says the man was electrocuted trying to climb equipment. It’s believed the man was trying to get away from law enforcement. No identity yet. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/836COuJMcR — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) May 9, 2021