Taraji P. Henson Reveals She Personally Requested Abbott Elementary Guest Role from Quinta Brunson [Video]

Taraji P. Henson joined Jimmy Fallon along with Quinta Brunson, John Stamos, and Craig Robinson for a fun game of “Wheel of Musical Impressions” on “That’s My Jam.”

Taraji P. Henson took fate into her own hands, revealing that she personally asked TV’s current queen of sitcom comedy if she could join Abbott Elementary in a guest role.

The Oscar-nominated actress recalled speaking with the ABC comedy’s Emmy-winning creator-star Quinta Brunson about appearing on the beloved show after the pair met on the set of a different project.

“I love it. I was a fan. Actually, I requested to be on the show,” the 52-year-old said on Thursday’s episode of The View. “Quinta and I were competing on Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam, and I was singing her praises and telling her how proud of her I was. I was like, ‘Girl, you know, any time you need me, call me.’ And she called! I was like, ‘Absolutely, I’ll do it.'”

Henson recalled having “so much fun” filming her part as the mother of Brunson’s Janine.

That cast is incredibly talented, the writing is very witty, it’s smart, it’s funny, and I have an affinity for teachers. I was a substitute teacher before my career,” Henson continued. “I love that show in a whole other way.”

Since debuting in December 2021, Abbott Elementary — which follows a group of teachers working at a Philadelphia public school — has garnered significant critical and audience acclaim, winning three Emmys at the 2022 ceremony, including one for Brunson’s writing and another for Sheryl Lee Ralph’s supporting performance.

Henson’s Abbott Elementary debut airs April 12 on ABC.