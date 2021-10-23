Taraji P. Henson Opens Up About An Abusive Relationship, ‘I’m Missing A Piece Of My Lip Til This Day’ [Photo + Video]

Taraji P. Henson recently opened up about her past experience with domestic violence.

via: Hot97

As reported on The Jasmine Brand, the actress opened up about escaping an abusive relationship on an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji.

During the episode, Taraji tells Angela Simmons when she realized she had to leave. Taraji said, “Sometimes as women what we do is we fall in love and we go, ‘You know what? I’ll fix it later. For me, it was when blood was drawn…” The Baby Boy actress continued, “because it started with the bruises and grabbing, things like that. And then once the fist came — I’m missing a piece of my lip to this day — that’s when I knew I had to go.”

Taraji went on to say that she dealt with abuse in her childhood. When she had her son, she realized she wanted to break the cycle and didn’t want him going through the same thing. She said, “I grew up around it and at the time I had my son, and I was like, ‘I don’t want my son around this.” She went on to say, “You can find yourself in any bad situation in life. Guess who it is up to to get out of it? You. That’s it. If you’re not chained to a wall and no one has a gun to your head and says, ‘I’m going to shoot you,’ where’s the power? You have the power.”

In other news, Taraji graced the November cover of Women’s Health magazine. Take a look:

Peace of Mind with Taraji airs Mondays at 9 a.m. ET on Facebook Watch.