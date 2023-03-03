‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed For Season 5 By Leading Broadcast Groups

Nationally syndicated daytime talker Tamron Hall has been renewed for Season 5 with leading broadcast groups including Hearst, Scripps, Nexstar, Cox and Gray, among others. The groups join the ABC Owned Television Stations, which previously announced the two-year renewal of Tamron Hall through the 2023-24 season.

Hall is also executive producer of the show, which is currently in its fourth season.

Tamron Hall has been a ratings success, averaging more than 1 million viewers daily and increasing total year-to-year viewership by 9% season to date as the most improved returning one-hour daytime talk show. It ranks in the top five among households and is the only talk show to improve year to year in its key Women 25-54 demo, according to ABC News.

“We are thrilled by ‘Tamron Hall’’s momentum in season four and can’t wait to see what the show brings in season five,” said ABC News President Kim Godwin. “Tamron is a daytime powerhouse, bringing heart and gravitas to every story and issue she covers and the people she profiles. Having our leading broadcast groups on board for next season is a testament to our continued successful partnership that is connecting with audiences across the country.”

“Since the start, Tamron has won over fans and the industry with her warmth, intelligence and advocacy,” said Debra OConnell, president, Networks and Business Operations, Disney Entertainment. “Whether she’s chatting with a celebrity or providing a platform to raise awareness for important issues, she approaches every story with empathy and respect. We are very proud to continue our relationship with her.”

“Having this incredible vote of confidence in the show speaks to the great work the THS team does every day,” said Hall. “Wherever I go, I hear from members of our loyal audience, known as the Tam Fam, about how they connect with our topics, our guests and our breakthrough moments with some of the biggest celebrities in the world. I am so proud we have been able to make magic with great partners and grateful to launch into season five.”

“Tamron Hall” is the daytime destination to discuss and deliberate the issues of the day. Hall explores a wide breadth of topics touching people’s lives in ways to inspire, move, and change the conversation. Featuring one-on-one interviews with newsmakers and visionaries including former first lady Michelle Obama, Usher, Angela Bassett, Melissa Etheridge, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Billy Porter, and Tanya Tucker. The show continues to shine a light on important and challenging topics such as visiting with families at the Uvalde School in Texas, bringing awareness to the oppressed women of Iran and exposing the cultural motivations behind book bans in the U.S., among many others. Hall’s intention is to inform, educate, and entertain her audience daily. The show invites the Tam Fam on this journey with helpful tips and takeaways about everything from how to be more confident to how to find love and how to harness the power of laughter.

Hall was honored in 2022 with the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host and made history when she first received the award in 2020, marking the first time that a freshman host was the recipient of that honor. The show has also been honored by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation with two Gracie Awards, first in 2020 for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment and again in May 2022 as Best On-Air Talent/Entertainment. The show is currently nominated for a GLAAD Media award for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.

Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. Broadcast from New York City, the show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns.