Tamra Judge Hints at Real Housewives of Orange County Exit with Cryptic Message: ‘I’m Out’

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Has Tamra Judge left The Real Housewives of Orange County? It certainly seems like it.

“It was a long run! When life gives you real problems this reality s–t doesn’t make sense. Peace out Im [sic] out,” she wrote on her Instagram Story late Sunday night.

After a fan account posted a screenshot of Judge’s message and asked in the caption, “Is Tamra quitting??” she confirmed in the comments section, “Yes!!!”

Breaking: Tamra Judge exits #RHOC after 19 seasons amid heated cast trip! ?? pic.twitter.com/XoMySI5MpG — Bravo Beez (@bravobeez) March 10, 2025

The Bravolebrity, 57, shared the post while she and her “RHOC” co-stars were on a trip to New Orleans.

The cast was seen socializing and participating in various Mardi Gras celebrations, per photos and videos shared on social media.

Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Katie Ginella and returning “friend of the ‘Housewives’” Gretchen Rossi were also present for the outing.

Reps for Judge and Bravo did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment. However, the network typically does not respond to casting news.

Judge is no stranger to taking breaks from “RHOC,” as she first left the show in 2020. She later insinuated that she had been fired.

The reality star eventually returned to film Season 17 in 2022.

Judge did not elaborate on the “real s–t” she was dealing with in her cryptic post, but she has been supporting her close friend and podcast co-host, Teddi Mellencamp, amid the latter’s ongoing health issues.

Mellencamp, 43, made headlines last month when she revealed doctors had found “multiple tumors” on her brain that had been growing for six months.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum subsequently underwent brain surgery to have four of the tumors removed, but she still needed to receive radiation to treat the smaller tumors.

Mellencamp later disclosed that doctors found an additional three tumors on her brain and two more on her lungs, but she was still feeling “hopeful” and “positive” that she would “win this battle.”

Judge has consistently shown her support to Mellencamp and commented on one of her recent updates, “You are gonna kick cancers ass, you are the strongest person I know cancer F-K all the way off!!!!”

Judge has continued hosting their podcast, “Two Ts in a Pod,” with guests and has defended herself for working and not discussing Mellencamp’s health journey.

via: Page Six