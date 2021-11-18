Tami Roman Gives Husband The Green Light To Have Baby With Another Woman [Video]

With her Basketball Wives moments behind her, Tami Roman has spent the better part of her recent years furthering her acting career. Tami and her husband, Reggie Youngblood, have openly spoken about possibly welcoming children in the future.

via: Essence

When Garcelle Beauvais inquired about the couple’s surrogacy journey Roman replied, “It’s on pause.”

“I feel like I’m at a point where my career is starting to do and reward me for all of the time and my efforts that I’ve been in this business and a baby for me right now would just be the thing to do,” she said.

Roman has spent years working on making the leap from volatile reality television star to hilarious sketch comedian and actress by working on building her own platforms including the popular Bonnet Chronicles, which was picked up by Tidal. Her acting credits including a number of television series including Truth Be Told, The Family Business, Vicious, The Ms. Pat Show and Saints & Sinners.

“A baby for me right now, would just not be the thing to do,” she said. “So what I offered him was an opportunity for us to take a break for a year or two and let him go find someone to have a child with. And then when he has his bab, we could get back together.”

The hosts responded to her declaration with shock. “Stop it,” exclaimed Beauvais. “You would genuinely be okay with that,” asked Adrienne Houghton.

Beauvais inquired about whether or not she would actually help rear the child. Roman explained that she happily would participate in raising the child.

“I would help raise the baby,” she said. She stated that it was the intense physical requirements associated with egg retrieval, in vitro fertilization and pregnancy that she would rather not experience.

“It’s just I don’t want to have it, I don’t want to get my eggs – it’s really about him being able to have his legacy here because he’s an only child. And he does not have any children so it’s really more for him than it is for me.”

Roman added: “I believe in co-parenting. I think it’s a very valuable part of a child’s life.”

Watch Tami in her own words below.

Would you give your husband permission to have a baby with another woman? Actress and reality TV legend @TamiRoman opens up about her surrogacy journey and reveals where the decision came from and whether her husband Reggie took her up on the offer. pic.twitter.com/azwWp94Zw5 — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 17, 2021