Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband Vince Ordered to Pay 5-Figure Sum After Blowing Off Jeweler’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Fraud

Ex-husband of Tamar Braxton, Vincent Herbert, has been in a legal battle with a Los Angeles jeweler.

via: Radar Online

Herbert was hit with a default judgment after ignoring a lawsuit over a debt owed for custom jewelry the music exec ordered.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered Herbert to pay the jeweler company Greene & Co International and owner Michael Greene a total of $68,856.96.

Herbert failed to respond to the lawsuit brought by the jeweler despite being served with the legal paperwork.

As we first reported, in 2021, Greene & Co International sued Braxton’s ex-husband for fraud and breach of contract.

In court documents, the jeweler said Herbert reached out to him in December 2018 requesting 7 custom pieces.

The company said Herbert often spoke about his net worth and his ability to pay for “the jewelry, his career, and his involvement in the music industry.”

The jeweler said it relied on Herbert’s claims when they provided him a line of credit and allowed him to leave the stores without paying.

The suit accused Herbert of writing one check worth $20k but the jeweler said it bounced.

“Immediately, via text messages with the [Herbert], [Greene & Co.] informed the [Herbert] that the check was returned for insufficient funds and inquired when the $20,000.00 and the remaining balance of the invoice would be paid in full,” the suit read.

Despite repeated demands, Greene & Co International said Herbert made repeated promises to pay but never followed through.

The company said Herbert owed $66k on the invoice.

Braxton and Herbert were married for 9 years before she filed for divorce in October 2017.

In the divorce, Herbert also failed to show up to court to deal with the case. Braxton was granted a default after her ex didn’t respond.

In the years after the breakup, Herbert has faced various financial troubles including being sued for eviction, being ordered to pay Sony Music millions, and dealing with his car being repossessed.

In 2020, Braxton spoke out about her divorce from Herbert.

“Sometimes we stay ‘married’ for face value or to say ‘we did it’ but the truth is…it couldn’t be more broken &further apart than we are NOW!…even on an anniversary!,” she wrote. “You can say he did this, she did that, I put up with ‘this’ & I’ve suffered & endured ‘this’ for so long..but the TRUTH is that this was your choice 2 stay we get so caught up in WE are ‘winning’ in love that we are LOSING a battle that doesn’t have ANYTHING 2 do with us!,”