Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada & Nivea Are Looking for Love in ‘Queen’s Court’ Trailer [Video]

Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea are hoping to find their Kings in the new Peacock unscripted reality series, Queen’s Court.

Love and happiness aren’t always a guarantee— and for many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame, and fortune can make things even more complicated. With Queens Court, mega producer Will Packer brings together 3 famous, single women for an epic new dating series starring Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea. Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete host the 10-episode series, guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen.

Reality television personality, entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist Evelyn Lozada; is best known for her role on VH1’s hit series Basketball Wives (2010-2021). In 2012, after getting married to Chad Johnson, Lozada filed for divorce, claiming that her marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Hailing from Atlanta, GA Nivea Nash (also known as Nivea Hamilton), better known by the mononym Nivea, is Grammy-nominated R&B singer whose numerous hits reached the Billboard charts during the early 2000s. Nivea was married to singer and producer Terius “The-Dream” Nash, though the couple divorced in 2007. Following her divorce, Nivea reconciled with her ex-fiancé, rapper Lil Wayne. In 2009, it was confirmed that Nivea and Lil Wayne were engaged. However, the couple broke off their engagement in 2010.

A part of the famous Braxton Sisters, Grammy-nominated R&B star Tamar Braxton has been divorced twice and been part of highly publicized relationship breakdowns.

All ten episodes of Queen’s Court will drop on Peacock on March 16. The series is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment

Queen’s Court, Season 1, Premieres, Thursday, March 16, Peacock