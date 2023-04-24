Tamar Braxton Brings Fiance To Meet Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert [Video]

Tamar Braxton and her fiancé, Jeremy Robinson, recently met up with the singer’s ex-husband, Vincent Herbert.

via: AceShowbiz

It’s a modern family. Tamar Braxton proved that there’s no bad blood with her current and past partner as she took to social media to share a video of her and her fiance, Jeremy Robinson, hanging out with ex-husband Vincent Herbert.

In the said clip, Tamar was seen smiling brightly before panning the camera to Jeremy and Vincent. “Can’t tell me I ain’t #changed cause baby this is growth,” she wrote in the caption. “God is sooo good.”

While the reality TV star/singer’s post was all about positivity, some Internet users thought that she didn’t need to share everything with people. “Oversharing relationships on social media always ends with a crazy break up. This gone be interesting,” one person commented.

Someone else said, “I really think Vince really really loves Tamar. Maybe not in love with her but I feel like he’s always wanted the best for her. I think he’s always been genuine with regards to her and her happiness.”

However, some others slammed the naysayers. “The fact that y’all acting like it’s weird that her, her fiance and ex husband/child’s father is out with each other is crazy. Y’all want ppl to beef so bad. Let’s make being cordial & adults normal,” one fan defended the “Braxton Family Values” star.

Tamar met James on “Queens Court” where he popped the question during the final moments of the season finale. “I knew I was different than my siblings,” the 45-year-old told Jeremy. “I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am. And then I met you. And then I saw every single that I ever prayed for as a child.”

Getting down on one knee, Jeremy said, “Tamar, I’m here forever because I don’t see my life without you.” The attorney went on to declare, “I love you, Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?” After accepting the proposal, the TV personality told her now-fiance, “Now you got to tell my son and my baby daddies.”

Meanwhile, Tamar was married to Vincent from 2008 through 2019. The exes share one child, Logan Vincent Herbert, who was born in 2013.

Growth is a beautiful thing.