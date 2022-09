T.I. and Tiny’s song King Harris just turned 18 on August 25 and somehow managed to get himself arrested.

In a series of Instagram stories, partially captured by TSR, King says he got arrested after getting pulled over ‘on his way to vacation.’

It’s unclear what he got arrested for ‘exactly’, but clearly he wasn’t behind bars long.

Check out the clips below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)