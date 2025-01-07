Home > NEWS

T.I. And Tiny’s Huge Lawsuit Payout Reportedly May Get Cut Down By Federal Judge

BY: Walker

Published 29 seconds ago

T.I. and Tiny Harris scored a major legal victory in September 2024.

T.I. and his wife Tiny, and the OMG Girlz, won $71 million in their lawsuit against MGA Entertainment, the toy giant accused of infringing on the intellectual property their girl group. The dispute centered around MGA’s popular L.O.L. Surprise! The couple claimed the O.M.G. doll line copied the group’s likeness and style.

The family was originally awarded $17,872,359 in real damages, and $53,616,759 in punitive damages. “Justice was served” T.I. said at the time. “They were the ones that came and ripped us off, and I guess [they] expected us to not have the audacity to stand up and speak for ourselves”

It now looks like there may be a change in that victory. According to reports, a judge wants to lower the amount they receive in damages. According to journalist Meghann Cuniff, a federal judge wants to cut down the $53.6 million in punitive damages, leaving the $17.8 million in real damages. The judge says there isn’t enough evidence of bad faith.

via: Hot97

