T.I. Sues Former Friend Sabrina Peterson for Defamation Three Years After She Accused Him of Sexual Abuse

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

T.I. is suing Sabrina Peterson for defamation over 3 years after she sued the rapper and made damning allegations about him.

The 44-year-old rapper, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., claimed Peterson became ‘obsessed’ with him and his family when they ended their friendship with her.

He claimed that they cut ties with Peterson because she was not a ‘positive’ influence on them, which allegedly spurred her to begin posting ‘false’ and ‘baseless’ accusations against them on social media, per a new filing obtained by TMZ.

Advertisement

T.I. alleged Peterson’s posts about him and his family are defamatory and were uploaded with the intention of ‘harassing’ his loved ones, according to the outlet.

The rapper also claimed that he is not the first person to be victimized by Peterson’s social media behavior, alleging that there are unnamed people who have successfully sought and obtained legal protection from her over the years.

With the new suit, he claimed he suffered from her online behavior and is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

And their previous legal battle — in which she accused T.I. and his wife of defamation and invasion of privacy among five other since-dismissed claims — is still ongoing.

Advertisement

In her lawsuit filed in March 2021, Peterson previously claimed T.I. and his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris had drugged multiple women to sexually abuse them.

She also alleged that T.I. oncec held a gun to her head and threatened her with, ‘B****, I’ll kill you,’ after she got into an argument with his assistant.

T.I. and Tiny denied the allegations, and the couple’s lawyer slammed the accusations, likening them to a ‘sordid shakedown campaign,’ at the time.

This comes a week after a judge delayed the jury trial date for the original case, which was previously scheduled for Saturday, December 14, and postponed their court date to occur six months into 2025.

Advertisement

More than three years ago, Peterson accused T.I. and Tiny of defamation with social media posts calling her ‘strange’ in addition to threatening her with a gun and sexually assaulting multiple women.

She claimed the couple and another friend, Shekinah Jones Anderson, defamed her when they shared ‘demonstrably false’ statements on social media that people online ‘reasonably’ understood to be about her.

The social media post in question was shared by Tiny and included a photo of T.I. posing with Peterson’s then-eight-year-old son.

‘Hold up,’ Tiny wrote in her January 26, 2021 post. ‘So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago… now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh?… You strange. Everybody know you been special.’

Advertisement

Three days later, T.I. and Tiny posted a joint statement denying Peterson’s claims.

T.I. also posted a video to his Instagram that later went viral. ‘Whatever we ever have done has been done with consensual adults who into what we into and like what we like,’ he said.

‘We want something, we know exactly where to go to get it. We ain’t never forced nobody, we ain’t never drugged nobody against their will. We ain’t never held nobody against their will,’ he continued. ‘We never made nobody do anything. We never trafficked anything. Well, sexually traffic, anything. I ain’t ever raped nobody.’

T.I. and Tiny fought the lawsuit up through California’s 2nd Appellate District, and the appeals court ruling resulted in the judge striking down five of the seven causes of action in Peterson’s lawsuit first filed in March 2021.

Advertisement

After the claims — which included trade libel, intentional and negligent interference with prospective economic advantage, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress — were dismissed, Peterson was ordered to pay T.I. and Tiny’s legal fees.

Just several months ago, T.I. and his wife Tiny accused Peterson of allegedly evading the $96,000 restitution she owes them after unsuccessfully suing them.

In September, the pair filed a court motion against Peterson and claimed she is intentionally refusing to pay the court-ordered sum, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

And just earlier this month, a judge sided with T.I. and Tiny when Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Shultz agreed to sign an order ‘charging’ Peterson with contempt for not paying the five-figure sum in attorneys’ fees she was previously ordered to pay them, per Rolling Stone.

Advertisement

However, the judge denied T.I. and Tiny’s attempt to dismiss the remaining claims, and the trial is still set to occur; the judge pushed the trial over Peterson’s remaining claims of defamation and invasion of privacy out to June.

The judge set the contempt hearing for March 6 of next year and stated: ‘If she doesn’t appear, the presumption is I’m going to issue a warrant for her arrest.’

At the time, Peterson told the outlet that she was ‘looking forward’ to the hearing and is ‘excited for justice to be served.’

‘This has been a very long and very emotionally, mentally, and financially taxing road,’ she said.

Advertisement

‘I’m heartbroken I’m not able to go to court in five days, but I’m happy it’s moving forward. I’m looking forward to my day in court. I’m excited for justice to be served.’

Their original trial date has been postponed to begin on June 9, 2025. A court date for T.I.’s latest lawsuit has not yet been scheduled.

via: Daily Mail