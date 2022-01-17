T.I. Says ‘Nobody F*cking With Me’ on the Mic, Throws Kanye, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and Nas’ Names in the Mix [Video]

In a new video shared on his Instagram Stories, T.I. proclaimed that “nobody fucking with me” when it comes to music, not even Jay-Z or Kanye West.

via: Rap-Up

“Ain’t nobody fu**in’ with me, ni**a, none of ’em,” said Tip, who said that his peers are afraid to even collaborate with him. “To the point where they don’t even wanna be on the same record as me, ni**a, because they know they can’t f**k with me.”

A confident Tip went on to boast that no one has outrapped him on a record. “You ain’t never heard me on no record with nobody and they dusted me,” he continued. “It ain’t never happened, ni**a.”

“Jay-Z, Nas, Pusha, Ye, Wayne… when it comes to making music, nobody is fucking with me” -T.I pic.twitter.com/JwG7V5bOwC — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 16, 2022

“Ain’t nobody do this shit better than me, man,” he added. “Been doing this shit since I was 9 years old.”

When it comes to the competition, T.I. claims there is only a select group of MCs who are in his league, including JAY-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West. “That’s who you need, JAY, Nas, Wayne, Ye… Pusha T,” he said.

Not everyone was in agreement though as fans debated Tip’s controversial claim. “We had the weakest verse on Swagga Like Us, his own damn song,” commented one person, noting T.I.’s 2008 collaboration with JAY-Z, T.I., Kanye, and Lil Wayne.

Another person argued that André 3000 “murdered” Tip on their 2012 collaboration “Sorry.”

T.I. may be thinking of retirement. Last year, he announced his “final album” Kill the King, the follow-up to 2020’s The L.I.B.R.A.

His comments come months after he challenged 50 Cent to a Verzuz, only for the NYC rapper to turn down the request.