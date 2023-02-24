T.I. Posts Court Paperwork To Shut Down Haters [Photo]

T.I. has been in damage control mode for the past few days after Lil Boosie called him a rat after a resurfaced video from 2020 showed Tip admitting to snitching on his dead cousin.

Every so often, T.I. past becomes a topic of conversation. In Hip Hop, snitching is a hot topic as artists have found themselves on the wrong side of the law. T.I. has faced off against his peers who have weighed in on his prior legal troubles. Some have claimed he cooperated with the authorities. Tip has denied each allegation, but more recently, he had to face off with a friend after Boosie Badazz called his integrity into question.

Boosie spoke openly about a viral video that showed T.I. blaming a crime on his dead cousin while speaking with the authorities. The Louisiana rapper questioned if T.I. was a snitch for the display, which came as a surprise because they were reportedly planning on releasing a joint album. Boosie called off the collaboration, and in turn, T.I. clapped back in a lengthy response.

Because of their close relationship, T.I. was angered that Boosie would discuss him so freely. “My number the same & my address the same my n***a,” said Tip. “To get on da net & speak on sh*t you’ve never spoke to me about is leaving me to believe you been hiding ya heart the whole time,” he added. “I’d NEVER speak ‘certain disrespect’ on your name/reputation bout a ‘IF’ homie. da convict code say When in doubt…pull the paperwork out!!! & ‘IF’ you ain’t did that.”

The self-proclaimed King of the South encouraged his former friend to come to him directly in the future. “I expected more from you. This sh*t ain’t solid. obviously I thought we WAS something we WASNT.” Boosie has yet to reply, at least publicly, but T.I. didn’t wait on a response. He returned to Instagram to show off his paperwork. The Rap icon posted photos of court documents and delivered a final thought on the topic—at least, for now.

“FYI…Can’t Nobody Who Got dey name in other people’s paperwork question me about mine!!!!” T.I. wrote. “I got it on me…. we can have a paperwork party PULL UP…or [shh emoji].”