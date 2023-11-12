T.I. Pokes Fun of Son’s New Teeth: ‘The Tooth of the Matter’ [Video]

T.I.’s son King unveiled a new set of pearly white veneers that had people talking.

via: Complex

During their visit to the show last month, one of the hosts asked King about how white his teeth were, and before King could even explain, T.I. jumped in and let off the first shot of jokes.

“Well the tooth of the matter is,” Tip interjected as everyone erupted in laughter. Before he knew it, King was bombarded with insults from everyone in the room calling him “Toothpac Shakur,” “Queen Lateethfah,” “Teethy Boi 2 Chainz,” and more.

King took no offense to the jokes as he laughed with everyone and even managed to get a shot in himself with one of the hosts

This isn’t the first time that King has been made fun of for his new set of teeth. In August, social media torched King after he revealed he got a new set of veneers, but his family defended him from all the insults. First, his parents, T.I. and Tiny, were happy for him and expressed their excitement on social media. Then, his siblings came to the rescue and supported their brother’s decision to get his teeth fixed.

T.I. and Tiny approve of their son King Harris' new set of teeth despite backlash from fanspic.twitter.com/ODT25YGVDp — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 18, 2023

“I support whatever my brother wanna do,” his sister Zonnique said. “I feel like people criticize whatever is pretty much, like, kind of foreign. Or is not the normal….. If [King] likes it, I love it.”

During an interview with Funny Marco in September, King addressed all the trolls who had something to say about his looks. While doing that, though, Funny Marco took a slick shot at him by comparing him to a Muppet.