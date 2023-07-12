T-Pain on ‘Thoughtful’ 50 Cent Rubbing Lotion on His ‘Ashy’ Hands: ‘He Was Getting in Between My Fingers and Sh*t’ [Video]

50 Cent once put lotion on T-Pain while they were shooting a music video, according to the Nappy Boy himself.

via: Complex

During a recent live stream on Twitch, Tallahassee Pain recalled a time he was on set with the G-Unit boss, who noticed his hands were a little too dry. 50 then allegedly grabbed a bottle of lotion and applied it to T-Pain’s hands in a meticulous manner.

“I’m not trying to shame him or anything, I’m just saying how thoughtful he is,” he said. “The n***a saw that my hands was ashy, and he put lotion on my hands.

T-Pain continued, “We were shooting the video. This is 50 Cent. The n***a grabbed my hands. He was getting in between my fingers and shit.”

Someone in the room with T-Pain asked him, “And you just sat there?” prompting the Florida native to respond, “Oh, absolutely. You know why? Because the n***a got muscles.”

T-Pain tells story about him and 50 cent shooting a music video pic.twitter.com/2sbSNp5l9h — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 11, 2023

T-Pain didn’t explain when this took place, but he and 50 showed up in the video for Wisin & Yandel’s 2010 song “No Dejemos Que Se Apague,” so it could have very well been during that shoot.

Perhaps it’s that thoughtful side that led Vivica A. Fox to say she wouldn’t mind getting back together with 50 during an interview with Sheri Shepherd.

“Well, [Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez] did it again. Why not?” Fox joked when Shepherd asked if she wanted to reunite with the rapper.

Fox also responded to comments the rap legend made earlier this year about her upcoming biopic, The First Lady of BMF. “I took it as a compliment. I did. I was like, ‘That was his way of showing support.’ Thanks, boo,” she said.

Back in March, 50 reacted to news of Fox’s project, writing on Instagram, “This should say 263, not BMF.” He continued, “What the f*ck is this man! Vivica ugh, so [you’re] not gonna ever leave me alone hun ?”