T-Pain Says Usher Telling Him He 'F*cked Up Music' with Autotune Sent Him Into Four-Year Depression

T-Pain was never the first person to use auto-tune in a song, but he definitely was the first to make it his ‘signature sound.’

While most of the industry responded well — and even began to bite — T-Pain’s style, other industry players didn’t care for it at all.

According to T-Pain, Usher was NOT a fan of his use of auto-tune and made a commentthat really took a toll on his mental health.

The singer opened up about it for an upcoming episode of Netflix’s “This Is Pop” docuseries that details the stories behind some of the biggest pop songs of all time, saying that Usher actually pulled him aside for a private chat during a plane ride to the BET Awards.

“He was like, ‘I want to tell you something, man,” T-Pain said. “He sounded real concerned. He was like, ‘Man, you kinda f*cked- up music.'”

T-Pain said he laughed it off at first, thinking Usher was joking, but he was serious.

“[Usher] was like, ‘Yeah man you really f*cked up music for real singers,'” T-Pain continued. He said that in that moment, he started wondering, “Is he right? Did I f*ck up music?”

“I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune. He was like, ‘Yeah, you f*cked it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.'”

In retrospect, T-Pain attributes that conversation to the beginning of the decline of his mental health.

“That is the very moment, and I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me,” he said.

Yikes. We wonder if Usher will address this…