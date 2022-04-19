T-Pain Calls Out Dallas Fans Over Low Ticket Sales to His Concert: ‘I Wore Cowboy Hats Many Times’ [Video]

T-Pain posted a video on TikTok, lamenting over the grossly underselling tickets to his concert in Dallas, Texas.

via: Complex

T-Pain, who’s scheduled to perform on May 18 at The Factory in Dallas, posted a video to Instagram in which he displayed a spreadsheet showing ticket sales for each city on the tour, revealing that only 26 percent of tickets have been sold for his stop in the Lone Star State.

“On the tour we do a weekly tour update kind of thing, you know, and we send out this little spreadsheet of the percentages of tickets we’ve sold in each city,” T-Pain explained. “I got to tell you, man, there’s only one question: ‘What the fuck, Dallas?’”

“Dallas, what are you doing?! Y’all don’t fuck with me?!” he continued. “What did I do! Let me know what I did! What’s going on?!”

T-Pain added, “I wore cowboy hats many times! I used to raise horses! I feel like I’m part of the city! I’ve worn a cowboy hat or two…regular cowboys and Dallas Cowboys!”

Aside from his show in Dallas, T-Pain’s May 29 stop in Buffalo, New York has only sold 39 percent of available tickets.

You can check out T-Pain’s video above and head here to cop tickets to see him live. The artist dropped off 1UP, his sixth studio album, back in 2019. The project featured appearances from from Lil Wayne, Boosie Badazz, O.T. Genasis, and more.