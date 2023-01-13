T.J. Homes and Amy Robach Reportedly 'Out' at 'GMA3' Following Affair Scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are not likely to ‘GMA3’ in the wake of their affair scandal.

via Page Six:

“They have not been terminated yet, but I don’t expect T.J. to be on again,” an insider says. “They do want Amy to stay and be a part of things there, but likely not on ‘GMA3.’”

We’re told the scandalous news couple “hired lawyers to deal with [negotiating].”

TMZ reported early Thursday that Robach has hired famed civil attorney Andrew Brettler to represent her while Holmes is working with Eric George.

Neither attorney immediately returned Page Six’s request for comment. A rep for ABC didn’t comment on the posting.

The co-anchors haven’t been on the air since early December, when they were replaced with a rotation of fill-in news personalities after ABC president Kim Godwin decided their romance was too much of a “distraction” for viewers.

“After a lot of thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out,” Godwin said at the time, adding that while the affair was “not a violation of company policy,” the decision to take them out of their anchor chairs was necessary for the “GMA” brand as a whole.

The pair’s affair marked what appeared to be the beginning of the end for Holmes, as it came to light that he was involved in other workplace affairs, but Holmes believed he would be cleared by the network.

“Of course, he’s taking [the review] seriously, but he’s confident he’s done nothing wrong that would merit him to lose his job,” a source told us at the time.

Although the two journalists haven’t been seen on the air, the pair have been keeping busy with each other.

Not only have they been seen leaving each other’s apartments on multiple occasions, but Robach and Holmes also spent the holidays traveling and making out like teenagers in Miami.

Page Six reported shortly after the scandal broke that Holmes’ now-estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, was “blindsided” by the affair because she and Holmes had reconciled within their own marriage and had recently celebrated his birthday on a trip to the Bahamas.

Holmes, 45, ultimately filed for divorce from Fiebig, with whom he shares daughter Sabine, at the end of December, whereas Robach, 49, already had been close to finalizing her split from Andrew Shue by the time the affair made headlines.

Do you think we’ll see some legal fallout?