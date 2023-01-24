T.J. Holmes Had Suspected In-Office Affair with Another Junior 'GMA' Staffer

T.J. Holmes has apparently been slangin’ his co-anchor c*ck all up and through the ‘Good Morning America’ offices for years.

According to a new report, T.J. had yet another affair with a junior staffer back in 2015 — the same year he allegedly had a months-long affair with subordinate Jasmin Pettaway.

via Page Six:

The second woman — whose identity we have chosen not to disclose — has yet to respond to our numerous requests for comment.

Our source tells us she was in her mid-20s and worked as an overnight associate producer at ABC at the time of the alleged encounter.

Holmes, now 45, and the staffer, who is no longer with the network, were allegedly in his office sometime after 3 a.m. with the door closed.

We’re told “a bunch of rustling” could be heard coming from inside the room and that the woman emerged looking “completely flush” and like “a deer in headlights.”

It is unclear whether the staffer ever reported the alleged encounter to HR.

“He was in a position of power over her,” our source tells us.

“I do think it was like a, ‘Here’s this good-looking younger girl, and she’s here in my office, let me make a move,’ sort of thing,” the insider adds, describing the situation as “similar” to Pettaway’s.

Reps for Holmes declined to comment, and ABC did not immediately respond to Page Six’s inquiries.

Last week, a source who was reportedly close with Pettaway, a 24-year-old script coordinator at the time, alleged to DailyMail.com that the first time Holmes “got sexual” with her was “in his office” — only a “couple of hours” before he was set to go live on air.

“They had sex, and I know she was confused afterwards as to what it meant,” the source claimed, calling Holmes “a predator who took full advantage of his position.”

Reps for Holmes declined to comment on the Pettaway allegations, while an ABC insider previously told Page Six that there was “already an internal investigation underway into if anything happened between T.J. and Jasmin Pettaway.”

Pettaway did not return our calls.

Holmes’ workplace behavior first made headlines in November 2022 when his months-long affair with his then-married “GMA3” co-anchor, Amy Robach, was revealed.

After the network launched an investigation into the nature of the colleagues’ relationship, it was reported that Holmes allegedly had romances with at least two other employees, including married producer Natasha Singh.

At this point we don’t see T.J. coming back to work at all.