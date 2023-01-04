T.J. Holmes’ Estranged Wife Marilee Calls Him Out for ‘Lack of Discretion, Respect’ Amid Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, wants to get their divorce finalized quickly.

via People:

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie F. Lehman said: “During the holiday season, and in light of this challenging time, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her nine-year-old daughter.”

“To that end, T.J.’s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible,” her legal representative continued. “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties’ daughter.”

Concluding the statement, Lehman added that Marilee “has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year.”

The Daily Mail was the first to report the news.

Fiebig, an attorney, had been married to Holmes, 45, since March 2010. The longtime pair share daughter Sabine, though the news broadcaster also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Trouble in their relationship bubbled up publicly in November 2022 after Holmes was photographed getting cozy with his GMA3: What You Need To Know colleague Amy Robach, 49 (who has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010 but is separated from the Melrose Place actor).

A source told PEOPLE after the couple’s relationship went public that the romance between Holmes and Robach involves “two consenting adults who were each separated.”

They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the source continued. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

The insider added, “They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything.”

Public court records indicated late last month that Holmes and Fiebig had filed for divorce. Around that time, PEOPLE confirmed that Holmes and Robach “are in love”

“They spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now. They are fully in a relationship,” the insider added. “They are not hiding anything at all because they have no reason to.”

Hopefully they’re able to move on amicably.